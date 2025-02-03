Carlos Alcaraz News: Sent to Toffees with option to buy

Alcaraz has been loaned to Everton from Flamengo with an option to buy, according to his new club.

Alcaraz has been on the brink of a loan deal with the Toffees all of deadline day and has finally made it happen in the last hour, joining the club for the rest of the season with an option to buy. He is an attacker who already has Premier League experience, serving with Southampton during the 2022 season and for one match this campaign. He has produced three goals and two assists in 19 appearances while in Brazil and should see more of a rotational spot with his new club, likely to have his buy option met if he works into a starting role.