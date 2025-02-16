Carlos Alcaraz News: Two goal contributions Saturday

Alcaraz scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Alcaraz was in the starting squad for the first time ever with Everton and delivered a solid performance. He first provided an assist for Beto's goal right before halftime before scoring the winning goal in the 80th minute. He also registered two season highs with five shot attempts and three chances created. He will look to continue that good form against Manchester United on Saturday.