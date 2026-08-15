Carlos Alvarez Injury: Doubtful for opener

Alvarez (leg) remains a doubt to start against Espanyol after being seen leaving Levante's team hotel with his right leg bandaged and limping, according to Las Provincias.

Alvarez was seen limping with his right leg bandaged after Levante's trip to Barcelona, leaving his availability for a starting role against Espanyol in doubt despite his inclusion in the squad. He will likely be assessed before kickoff to determine whether he can handle a starting workload, with Enzo Bardeli expected to step in if Alvarez is unable to start.