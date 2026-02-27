Carlos Alvarez headshot

Carlos Alvarez Injury: Exits with physical issue Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Alvarez was subbed off due to a potential injury during Friday's meeting with Alaves.

Alvarez had an insufficient offensive effort throughout his 57 minutes on the field before his forced substitution against Alaves. The midfielder will need to be assessed to determine his status for the next league fixtures. His exclusion from the squad would leave Levante without a regular starter and one of their set-piece takers. Both Carlos Espi, who took his place Friday, and Iker Losada, could benefit if Alvarez is forced to miss time.

Carlos Alvarez
Levante
