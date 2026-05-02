Carlos Alvarez Injury: Forced off against Villarreal

Alvarez (ankle) was forced off in the 30th minute of Saturday's clash against Villarreal and appears set to miss the remainder of the season, according to Eric Martin Gasulla of Las Provincias.

Alvarez's early exit is a significant blow for Levante heading into the final stretch of their survival battle, with the forward suffering from an ankle issue. The club will assess the extent of the damage in the coming days before providing further clarity on his timeline, but this could be a serious issue that likely rules him out for the remaining fixtures of the campaign. If that is the case, Alvarez would end the season with three goals and one assist across 30 La Liga appearances (23 starts).