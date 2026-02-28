Carlos Alvarez Injury: Muscle injury confirmed by club

Alvarez is dealing with a muscle injury in the right adductor longus, per Levante's medical report.

Alvarez left Friday's match against Alaves after suffering the injury in the 57th minute. He has started in 22 out of 26 La Liga games this season, and his absence represents a big blow to the squad. While his return is expected to depend on his recovery progress, the attacker might be sidelined at least for the first two weeks of March. The in-form Carlos Espi is currently favored over Iker Losada to take the injured player's spot in the lineup.