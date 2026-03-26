Carlos Alvarez Injury: Rejoins team training

Alvarez (adductor) returned to partial team training and could return for the clash against Real Sociedad after the international break, according to the club.

Alvarez has been on the shelf for three games after tearing his right long adductor against Alaves, but rejoining group sessions Thursday is a real step in the right direction. The Sevillian has been an undisputed starter in Levante's attacking midfield, and his absence has been felt. Getting him back in the fold before the Sociedad fixture would be a massive boost for coach Luis Castro's side. If he comes through the final days of the break without any setbacks, expect him to slot right back into the starting XI.