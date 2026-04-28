Carlos Alvarez News: Quiet in draw

Carlos Alvarez generated two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Espanyol.

Carlos Alvarez took a pair of shots and failed to put any of his three crosses on target during Monday's scoreless draw. It was largely a day to forget for the attacker as neither side proved to be efficient going forward at any point in the match. The disappointing draw aside, Carlos Alvarez had decent volume still which gives him a workable floor moving forward.