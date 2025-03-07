Carlos Augusto Injury: Available against Monza

Augusto (calf) has returned to full training and will be an option against Monza on Saturday, Sky Italy reported.

Augusto has shaken off a calf problem that sidelined for three matches. He's likely to be eased into action even though Inter are short-handed in his role without Federico Dimarco (thigh) and Nicola Zalewski (calf). Alessandro Bastoni could adapt to the position again. He has assisted once and notched three shots (one on target), two chances created and six crosses (five accurate) in his last five appearances (one start).