Augusto (calf) won't be an option versus Napoli on Saturday, coach Simone Inzaghi announced.

Augusto will sit out the third game in a row considering also a Coppa Italia game. The gaffer will have to come up with a new solution if something happens to Federico Dimarco since Nicola Zalewski (calf) and Matteo Darmian (thigh) are missing too.