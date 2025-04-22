Carlos Augusto News: Active on both ends in loss
Augusto had four off-target shots, made three tackles and seven clearances and drew three fouls during Sunday's 1-0 loss against Bologna.
Augusto returned to the starting XI after coming off the bench during midweek's UCL game and had a very active performance on both sides of the ball, with season highs in both clearances and shots attempted despite being on the losing side. The full-back had been mostly a backup for Federico Dimarco until March but it looks like he became the first choice, with six starts over the last eight matches in all competitions.
