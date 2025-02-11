Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Augusto headshot

Carlos Augusto News: Assists on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 12:36pm

Augusto assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (four accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 2-1 win over Fiorentina.

Augusto set up the winning header for Marko Arnautovic in the 52nd minute. Augusto's handball also led to Fiorentina's penalty equalizer just before half time. He managed to record three clearances, two tackles and an interception. He has started four of the last five games, also being preferred over Federico Dimarco recently.

Carlos Augusto
Inter Milan
