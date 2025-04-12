Carlos Augusto News: Assists opener in 3-1 win

Augusto assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Cagliari.

Augusto picked up his second Serie A assist in the 13th minute when he linked up with Marko Arnautovic. This was his 10th start of the Serie A season for the defender, and all four of his assists in the league and Champions League have come in his last nine matches.