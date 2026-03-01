Carlos Augusto News: Fills in well in Genoa tilt

Augusto created one scoring chance and generated two crosses (one accurate), four interceptions and two clearances in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Genoa.

Augusto had a fine defensive performance, replacing Alessandro Bastoni (suspension), posting a new season high in interceptions and helping hold the opponents in check. He'll likely head back to the bench in the next game and back up also Federico Dimarco the rest of the way. He has put up at least one clearance in his last eight displays despite his spotty playing time, racking up 18 and adding 18 crosses (five accurate), eight tackles (one won) and eight interceptions in that stretch.