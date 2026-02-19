Carlos Augusto News: Four shots Wednesday

Augusto registered four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Glimt.

Augusto recorded four shots Wednesday, his most in a match this season, but only put one on target and did not find the back of the net. The club was clearly able to get him into promising spaces against Glimt, but Augusto wasn't clinical enough. If he gets another chance to start or play significant minutes in the second leg, he'll look to be more clinical in order for Inter to dig themselves out of this two-goal hole.