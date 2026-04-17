Carlos Augusto News: Posts four clearances against Cagliari

Augusto took one shot (zero on target) and had two interceptions, four clearances and two blocks in Friday's 3-0 victory versus Cagliari.

Augusto filled in for Alessandro Bastoni (lower leg) and put in a diligent display in the back, notching four clearances for the second straight match. The starter isn't expected to miss much more time. He has contributed to blanking the opponents twice in his last six outings, tallying six crosses (one accurate), 21 clearances and nine interceptions over that span.