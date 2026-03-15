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Carlos Augusto News: Posts nine clearances against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Augusto won two of two tackles and had nine clearances, two interceptions and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atalanta.

Augusto replaced Alessandro Bastoni (lower leg) for the second time in the last three matches and was diligent and under pressure in the back, setting a new season high in clearances. He has posted at least one in his last 10 appearances, accumulating 29 clearances, contributing to two clean sheets and logging 12 tackles (five won) and 10 interceptions during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his third consecutive match with at least one cross, for a total of four (one accurate).

Carlos Augusto
Inter Milan
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