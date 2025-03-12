Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Augusto News: Provides assist in Feyenoord game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Augusto assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), three clearances and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Feyenoord.

Augusto made his return to the starting lineup after recently dealing with a calf injury and logged his second helper of the season by feeding Marcus Thuram outside the box ahead of the opening goal. Federico Dimarco (thigh) will stay out against Atalanta. He has posted three key passes, four shots (two on target), 11 crosses (five accurate) and five tackles (three won) in his last five showings.

Carlos Augusto
Inter Milan
