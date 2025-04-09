Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Augusto headshot

Carlos Augusto News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Augusto assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich.

Inter Milan's last two Champions League appearances have seen Augusto start out left and provide an assist. In the Champions League, he has nine appearances, with two assists on four chances created and nine crosses (three accurate). Ideally for Augusto, his run of form gets him back into being a regular staple of Inter Milan's starting XI. Perhaps the team's midweek game against Cailgari may give an indication of how he will be used the following week.

Carlos Augusto
Inter Milan
