Carlos Augusto News: Scores against Atalanta

Augusto scored one goal to go with three shots (two on target), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Atalanta.

Augusto made the stat sheet again in his second start in a row replacing Federico Dimarco (thigh), breaking the deadlock with a header on a corner kick. It's his third goal of the season. His teammate isn't a lock to be ready right after the break. He has assisted twice and notched seven shots (four on target), five chances created and 11 crosses (four accurate) in his last five appearances.