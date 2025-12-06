Augusto didn't play a lot but made his presence felt, registering the final goal for his side with a slightly scuffed shot from inside the box that ended up almost in the top corner. It's his second goal of the season. With Luis Henrique and Andy Diouf showing better on the right wing while replacing Denzel Dumfries (ankle), he'll likely feature in his natural roles on the left-hand side of the pitch, deputizing Federico Dimarco and Alessandro Bastoni, in the next few matches. He has recorded three shots (two on target), five crosses (two accurate), five tackles (two won) and two clerances in the last five fixtures (two starts).