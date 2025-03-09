Carlos Augusto News: Sends in five crosses against Monza

Augusto (calf) recorded five crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in 45 minutes in Saturday's 3-2 win over Monza.

Augusto came off the bench at half time and looked fine in his return from a calf injury, but he wasn't on point. He's set to take over the left wing-back role while Federico Dimarco (thigh) is on the mend. Alessandro Bastoni will head back to the rearguard, with Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij alternating in the central spot. He has logged 11 crosses (five accurate), two chances created, three shots (one accurate) and five tackles (two won) in his last five outings (one start), providing one assist.