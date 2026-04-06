Carlos Augusto headshot

Carlos Augusto News: Serves suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Augusto cleared a one-game disqualification in Sunday's 5-2 win over Roma.

Augusto will be back available for Sunday's away game versus Como and will resume deputizing Federico Dimarco and Alessandro Bastoni on the left-hand side of the pitch. He has registered 13 clearances, five tackles (four won) and four crosses (one accurate) in his last four appearances (three starts), contributing to one clean sheet.

Carlos Augusto
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Augusto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Augusto See More
Champions League Preview: Inter Milan vs. Arsenal Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Inter Milan vs. Arsenal Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 5, 2024
Champions League Preview: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan Prediction, Odds & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan Prediction, Odds & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
September 18, 2024