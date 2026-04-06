Carlos Augusto News: Serves suspension

Augusto cleared a one-game disqualification in Sunday's 5-2 win over Roma.

Augusto will be back available for Sunday's away game versus Como and will resume deputizing Federico Dimarco and Alessandro Bastoni on the left-hand side of the pitch. He has registered 13 clearances, five tackles (four won) and four crosses (one accurate) in his last four appearances (three starts), contributing to one clean sheet.