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Carlos Augusto News: Will skip Roma game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 2:50am

Augusto had one block, committed two fouls and was cautioned for the fifth time in the season in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Roma.

Augusto filled in for Alessandro Bastoni (lower leg) again but didn't have a good performance and was replaced at halftime. He'll be unavailable against Roma in two weeks due to yellow-card accumulation. Francesco Acerbi would get the nod if the starter didn't recover.

Carlos Augusto
Inter Milan
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