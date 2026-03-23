Carlos Augusto News: Will skip Roma game
Augusto had one block, committed two fouls and was cautioned for the fifth time in the season in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Roma.
Augusto filled in for Alessandro Bastoni (lower leg) again but didn't have a good performance and was replaced at halftime. He'll be unavailable against Roma in two weeks due to yellow-card accumulation. Francesco Acerbi would get the nod if the starter didn't recover.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Augusto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Augusto See More