Carlos Baleba Injury: Completes move to United

Baleba has signed a five-year contract through the summer of 2031 with Manchester United from Brighton, the club announced.

Baleba was one of the Premier League's most sought-after young midfielders after a breakout 2024-25 season, ranking among the league's top performers for tackles and interceptions and progressive ball carries, and he helped Brighton reach the Conference League last season while ranking in the top eight percent of players for combined tackles and interceptions and the top one percent for second balls won. He's currently working through an ankle injury from pre-season, meaning his Old Trafford debut will have to wait. He joins Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans as United's third midfield addition of the summer, part of a broader rebuild of that area following Casemiro's departure.