Carlos Baleba Injury: Expected out weeks after transfer

Baleba (ankle) could be sidelined until mid-September as he recovers from the injury he suffered during the offseason period with Brighton, Archie Griggs of The Express reports.

Baleba just recently joined the Red Devils as another midfield addition along with Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos to contend with Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount (foot). However, it appears the Cameroonian will need a few weeks to be available for selection, especially considering that he hasn't seen competitive action since May. Once he's fully fit, he'll look to gradually enter the rotation and start accumulating passes and ball recovery stats at some point in September or October.