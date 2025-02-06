Carlos Baleba Injury: Trains, doubtful for Saturday

Baleba (strain) is doubtful for Saturday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Fabin Hurzerler. "They are all doubtful but there might be a possibility that two out of three have a chance to play."

Balelba missed the club's last match through injury and appears to be in the same situation for Friday, as the midfielder is doubtful for the contest. This comes after he was posted in training Thursday, although it is unknown if it will be enough to compete. His fitness will likely come down to a late fitness test, with that deciding hit fitness. Either way, this is solid news, as he should return by the time they resume Premier League play.