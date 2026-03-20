Carlos Baleba News: Option to face Liverpool

Baleba (undisclosed) is an option for Saturday's clash against Liverpool after missing the last game due to a minor issue, according to BBC Sussex Sport.

Baleba sat out the Sunderland clash with a minor issue but is back in the mix for Saturday's showdown against Liverpool, just as coach Fabian Hurzeler hinted last week. He's been managing a series of muscular problems this season, so the staff could bring him along carefully rather than throwing him straight into a full workload. That said, this likely opens the door for James Milner to keep a bigger role in midfield until Baleba is fully back up to speed.