Carlos Baltazar Injury: Suffers knee injury
Baltazar has been ruled out for an unknown period following surgery to repair a lateral meniscus injury in his left knee, the club announced Monday.
Baltazar had recently dropped out of the starting lineup but scored one goal and an assist in a substitute role over the last four league matches. It's now possible he won't return this season after getting hurt in a training session prior to the last game against Santos. Such scenario would imply increased playing time for Kevin Velasco and Alonso Ramirez in central spots.
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