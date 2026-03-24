Carlos Baltazar Injury: Suffers knee injury

Baltazar has been ruled out for an unknown period following surgery to repair a lateral meniscus injury in his left knee, the club announced Monday.

Baltazar had recently dropped out of the starting lineup but scored one goal and an assist in a substitute role over the last four league matches. It's now possible he won't return this season after getting hurt in a training session prior to the last game against Santos. Such scenario would imply increased playing time for Kevin Velasco and Alonso Ramirez in central spots.