Carlos Baltazar headshot

Carlos Baltazar News: Assist off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Baltazar scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Tigres UANL.

If Baltazar's latest appearances are any indication, him reverting to a bench role may be a regular occurrence moving forward. However, he logged his third goal of the season Wednesday, and that kind of offensive burst will make him a hard drop for Puebla's future games.

Carlos Baltazar
Puebla
