Carlos Baltazar News: Assist off bench

Baltazar scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Tigres UANL.

If Baltazar's latest appearances are any indication, him reverting to a bench role may be a regular occurrence moving forward. However, he logged his third goal of the season Wednesday, and that kind of offensive burst will make him a hard drop for Puebla's future games.