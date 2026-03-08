Carlos Baltazar News: Assists off bench in loss
Baltazar assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Pachuca.
Baltazar set up Jose Pachuca in the 78th minute with one of his six set-piece crosses during the match. The midfielder featured as a substitute in Kevin Velasco's place for the final half hour of the game. Having scored or assisted in each of his last two outings, Baltazar may have a chance to return to the initial lineup in the next few games, with corners and free kicks boosting his fantasy value when Velasco is not on the pitch.
