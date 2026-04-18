Carlos Baltazar News: On bench for Chivas visit
Baltazar (knee) is back among the substitutes in Saturday's clash against Guadalajara.
Baltazar is available a little earlier than expected, but he's still unlikely to see a lot of action following his recovery from a meniscus injury. He was in decent form before being sidelined, as he scored a goal and an assist off the bench over his last three Liga MX appearances. He'll challenge Alonso Ramirez and Alejandro Organista for playing time going forward.
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