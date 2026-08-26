Carlos Baltazar News: Scores and assists in win

Baltazar scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win over Santos Laguna.

Baltazar had his best performance of the season, scoring a well-taken finish from the top of the box into the far left side of the goal before laying off a pass that Mustre carried forward and scored from distance. His direct involvement in two of Puebla's three goals in 74 minutes highlights the attacking upside he carries despite limited appearances this season. His next fixture against America, who sit first in the standings, will be a significant test to build on this performance.