Carlos Benavidez Injury: Back in partial training

Benavidez (groin) resumed partial team training Wednesday, according to COPE.

Benavidez sat out the last two matches with a groin issue, but he's trending in the right direction after getting back to partial training on Wednesday. The midfielder is lining up for a potential return Monday against Girona, as he appears close to clearing the final hurdle in his recovery. That said, even if he's available, it's unlikely to shake up the starting XI since he's mostly been deployed as a bench option for Alaves this season.