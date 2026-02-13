Carlos Benavidez Injury: Out vs. Sevilla

Protesoni (groin) is out for Saturday's game against Sevilla, manager Eduardo Coudet told media during Friday's pre-match press conference. "I think Carlos will be able to return to full training with us next week."

Protesoni missed last week's game against Getafe, and this match against Sevilla comes too close for him as well. The midfielder, who has been playing at center-back of late, will aim to return for the Feb. 23 game against Girona.