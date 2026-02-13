Carlos Benavidez headshot

Carlos Benavidez Injury: Out vs. Sevilla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Protesoni (groin) is out for Saturday's game against Sevilla, manager Eduardo Coudet told media during Friday's pre-match press conference. "I think Carlos will be able to return to full training with us next week."

Protesoni missed last week's game against Getafe, and this match against Sevilla comes too close for him as well. The midfielder, who has been playing at center-back of late, will aim to return for the Feb. 23 game against Girona.

Carlos Benavidez
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now