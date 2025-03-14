Carlos Benavidez Injury: Questionable for Friday

Benavidez (strain) is questionable for Friday's match against Las Palmas after making the squad list.

Benavidez looks to be a late call for Friday's contest, with the midfielder likely needing to pass a fitness test ahead of the contest to be an option after finding the squad list. This is solid news, although he is more of a rotational player, starting in five of his 10 appearances while going unused often. That said, expect him to likely see a bench spot if fit.