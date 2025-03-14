Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Benavidez headshot

Carlos Benavidez Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Benavidez (strain) is questionable for Friday's match against Las Palmas after making the squad list.

Benavidez looks to be a late call for Friday's contest, with the midfielder likely needing to pass a fitness test ahead of the contest to be an option after finding the squad list. This is solid news, although he is more of a rotational player, starting in five of his 10 appearances while going unused often. That said, expect him to likely see a bench spot if fit.

