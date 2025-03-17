Carlos Coronel Injury: Called up by Paraguay

Coronel has been called up to represent Paraguay in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Chile and Colombia on March 20 and March 25, respectively.

As a result of the call-up, Coronel will miss the match against Toronto FC on March 22. However, he should be back in time to recover the starting role against New England on March 29. Coronel has made four starts for the Red Bulls this season, allowing three goals, keeping two clean sheets and recording 14 saves.