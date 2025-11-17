Coronel has reached the end of his time with the Red Bulls after five campaigns with the club, set to join free agency in search of a new club. This is news for the club, as he has been their starter each of the past five seasons, now needing to either find a new keeper, as John McCarthy is also out on contract to end the season, AJ Marcucci (knee) will miss the start of the next season and Aidan Stokes has yet to earn an MLS start. Coronel, on the other hand, will be in search of a new club, having served between Austria, Brazil and America thus far in his career.