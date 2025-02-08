Carlos Cruz Injury: Undergoes ACL surgery

Cruz is expected to miss 9-12 months of activity following ACL surgery, according to the club.

Cruz made eight Liga MX appearances (three starts) between July and October, but he had not played since then, so his absence is mainly a blow to the squad's depth. The young player won't return this season and perhaps not for the whole of 2025. Thus, Diego Gonzalez, Mateo Garcia and Gustavo Del Prete will be options for the central attacking midfield slots.