Carlos Dominguez Injury: Out against Barcelona

Dominguez (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash against Barcelona as a late scratch, according to the club.

Dominguez had been included in the initial squad list before his illness forced a last-minute change, leaving coach Claudio Giraldez to reshuffle his defensive options ahead of a demanding fixture against the league leaders. Carl Starfelt and Miguel Roman are also unavailable due to injury, compounding the defensive concerns for Celta. His availability for the April 26 clash against Villarreal will depend on how quickly he recovers from the illness.