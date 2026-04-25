Carlos Dominguez News: Back available for Villarreal clash

Dominguez (illness) was not mentioned in the injury report and is therefore available for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, according to Mundo Celeste.

Dominguez had been a late scratch for the Barcelona fixture after his illness forced a last-minute squad change, but his recovery in time for the weekend is a welcome development for Celta Vigo. The defender figures to slot back into a bench role rather than jumping straight into the starting lineup, giving coach Claudio Giraldez a useful depth option as the club heads into the final stretch of the season with multiple injury concerns still to manage.