Carlos Dominguez News: Back available for Villarreal clash
Dominguez (illness) was not mentioned in the injury report and is therefore available for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, according to Mundo Celeste.
Dominguez had been a late scratch for the Barcelona fixture after his illness forced a last-minute squad change, but his recovery in time for the weekend is a welcome development for Celta Vigo. The defender figures to slot back into a bench role rather than jumping straight into the starting lineup, giving coach Claudio Giraldez a useful depth option as the club heads into the final stretch of the season with multiple injury concerns still to manage.
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