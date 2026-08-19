Carlos Dotor News: Makes surprise return to XI

Dotor (knee) is in the starting lineup after making a quick recovery from an injury that nearly ruled him out of the season opener.

Dotor suffered a knee injury during a preseason friendly that initially ruled him out of the opening game, but after several days of partial training he was included in the squad and handed an immediate, surprising start rather than being eased in as a bench option. The midfielder had a standout season on loan at Malaga last year, making 40 official appearances with one goal and four assists as he established himself as a key player in the club's historic promotion to the First Division.