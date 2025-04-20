Carlos Emilio Orrantia News: Scores stunning goal

Orrantia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Queretaro.

Orrantia scored his first goal of the Clausura season in style against Queretaro. His goal came in the 37th minute and he whipped the ball into the top corner from several yards outside the box. He also put two of his four crosses on target, won two of his three tackles, and four of his seven duels. The goal helped Atlas secure a 2-1 road victory over the home side as well.