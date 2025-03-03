Carlos Emiro Garces Injury: Forced off at halftime

Garces was dealing with a calf issue during the game and is doubtful for the upcoming fixtures, coach Greg Vanney said in a press conference, Alex Ruiz reports.

Garces started the game as the right-back since Miki Yamane was out for this game but he was forced off at halftime due to a calf issue that did not allow him to continue. This is bad news for the squad since there are not many options to play on the right and most of them are injured. If Garces or Miki Yamane cannot be back for Sunday's clash against St. Louis City the young Harbor Miller is likely to be pushed into the starting XI.