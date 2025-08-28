Garces missed Wednesday's Leagues Cup semifinal due to an injury. The defender will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will be sidelined again. For the time being, it is uncertain if it is a new injury or a setback from his ankle problem. That said, it is a big blow for the Galaxy because Garces is an undisputed starter at center back when fit, and if he has to be sidelined again, his absence will force a change in the starting lineup with Zanka likely taking a larger role.