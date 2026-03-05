Carlos Emiro Garces Injury: Out with toe issue
Garces is not available for Saturday's match against Colorado Rapids due to a toe injury, Corner of the Galaxy reports.
Garces served a one-game suspension after being sent off in the season opener, but he ended up suffering an injury. The defender will miss at least one game due to the issue, but his recovery timeline is unclear. He had served as a left-sided center-back, a spot that is now expected to be covered by Maya Yoshida.
