Carlos Emiro Garces headshot

Carlos Emiro Garces Injury: Questionable with foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Garces is a potential absence for Saturday's match versus Seattle Sounders as he deals with a foot problem, the MLS reported Friday.

Garces has been a regular member of LA Galaxy's defensive rotation, and his foot concern is a new addition to the club's week 14 report. Justin Haak should be ready to cover his spot alongside Jakob Glesnes if he can't go. However, the Colombian's status remains uncertain.

Carlos Emiro Garces
Los Angeles Galaxy
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