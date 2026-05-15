Carlos Emiro Garces Injury: Questionable with foot injury
Garces is a potential absence for Saturday's match versus Seattle Sounders as he deals with a foot problem, the MLS reported Friday.
Garces has been a regular member of LA Galaxy's defensive rotation, and his foot concern is a new addition to the club's week 14 report. Justin Haak should be ready to cover his spot alongside Jakob Glesnes if he can't go. However, the Colombian's status remains uncertain.
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