Carlos Emiro Garces Injury: Set to miss Houston clash

Garces (toe) has been ruled out by coach Greg Vanney for the weekend's match against Houston Dynamo, Alex Ruiz of The Galactic Tribune reports.

Garces will have to wait until MLS activity resumes in July to be involved again, although the lengthy break might give him enough time to work on his recovery. The defender ended the initial stretch of the season with one assist along with 31 clearances, 23 tackles and 13 interceptions across 10 appearances (eight starts). Both Jakob Glesnes and Justin Haak are expected to stay put at center-back until the Colombian regains full health.