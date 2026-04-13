Carlos Emiro Garces headshot

Carlos Emiro Garces News: Assists off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Garces assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Austin FC.

Garces returned to the bench Saturday, playing 19 minutes while knocking in an assist. Since his return to injury, he started two times in three appearances, creating two chances with 10 clearances and three interceptions in that span.

Carlos Emiro Garces
Los Angeles Galaxy
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