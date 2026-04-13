Carlos Emiro Garces News: Assists off bench
Garces assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Austin FC.
Garces returned to the bench Saturday, playing 19 minutes while knocking in an assist. Since his return to injury, he started two times in three appearances, creating two chances with 10 clearances and three interceptions in that span.
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