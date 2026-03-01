Carlos Emiro Garces News: Back from suspesion
Garces has served his on match suspension and will be an option for Saturday's trip to Colorado.
Garces was sent off vs NYCFC after being shown a double yellow. He will likely make his return to the starting XI in the back line vs Colorado, making four clearances with two interceptions and a tackle during the home opener.
