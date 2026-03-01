Carlos Emiro Garces headshot

Carlos Emiro Garces News: Back from suspesion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Garces has served his on match suspension and will be an option for Saturday's trip to Colorado.

Garces was sent off vs NYCFC after being shown a double yellow. He will likely make his return to the starting XI in the back line vs Colorado, making four clearances with two interceptions and a tackle during the home opener.

Carlos Emiro Garces
Los Angeles Galaxy
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Emiro Garces
